The Kansas primary is set for Aug. 4 and there are two Republican candidates in the running for the Kansas House of Representatives District 76.
Incumbent Eric Smith of Burlington has served as the District 76 representative since 2017. His challenger, Dr. Robert Harmon, is a retired dentist from Osage City.
The Emporia Gazette asked candidates to submit their answers to questions regarding the top issues, policies and what makes them the best person for the job. We have included their answers below.
