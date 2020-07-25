The Kansas primary is set for Aug. 4 and there are two Republican candidates in the running for the Kansas House of Representatives District 76.

Incumbent Eric Smith of Burlington has served as the District 76 representative since 2017. His challenger, Dr. Robert Harmon, is a retired dentist from Osage City.

The Emporia Gazette asked candidates to submit their answers to questions regarding the top issues, policies and what makes them the best person for the job. We have included their answers below.

District 76 covers a wide area that includes parts of Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties and residents of the Emporia and Topeka metro areas. 

The majority of constituents reside in Burlington, Emporia, Gridley, Hartford, LeRoy, Lebo, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn, Olivet, Olpe, Osage City, Quenemo and Waverly. 

School systems within the District 76 include Burlingame 454, Burlington 244, Emporia 253, Garnett 365, Lebo-Waverly 243, Leroy-Gridley 245, Lyndon 421, Madison-Virgil 386, Marais des Cygnes Valley 456, North Lyon County 251, Osage 420, Santa Fe Trail 434, Southern Lyon County 252 and West Franklin 287. 

The district also covers Agency, Arvonia, Avon, Barclay, Burlington, Center, Dragoon, Elmendaro, Emporia, Grant, Hampden, Jackson, Key West, LeRoy, Liberty, Lincoln, Lincoln, Melvern, Neosho, Olivet, Ottumwa, Pleasant, Pottawatomie, Rock Creek, Scranton, Spring Creek, Star and Superior townships. 

