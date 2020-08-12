After some people expressed concerns over a last-minute item — an ordinance requiring mandatory masks within the City of Emporia — being placed the commission agenda last week, Emporia City Commissioners discussed the legality and overall procedures involved in adding items to their agendas, Wednesday morning.
City Attorney Christina Montgomery said, according to the Board of Commissioners policy, items are to be added to the agenda by 5 p.m. on the Friday before a meeting. Exceptions can be made in the event of an emergency "affecting the operations of the city."
Montgomery said the policy had been enacted in Oct. 1985 and, as far as she could tell, had not been reviewed or updated since then.
"I think our practices become our policy," Commissioner Susan Brinkman said. "If we practice something completely different than what our policy says, then that's actually our policy."
Brinkman said the masking ordinance was not the first time she recalled a last minute addition to an agenda, so there was some precedent set already.
Commissioner Becky Smith said she felt like their displeasure with the process had been clearly understood by city staff.
"I feel like we got our point across," she said.
Brinkman asked if the policies could be reviewed and studied as a board, a suggestion to which everyone agreed.
Smith suggested doing so during the commission's upcoming goal setting sessions.
"We can somehow break it up into a reasonable review," she said.
