Avary and Olivia Eckert entered the 2020 golf season with a singular goal in mind: to qualify for the state tournament.
That aspiration was made even more challenging when the state tournament field was reduced due to COVID-19. The competition that arrived to Monday’s regional tournament at Emporia Golf Course, from programs such as Andover, Salina-South, Pittsburg and Seaman, only made qualifying even harder.
But at the end of a long, arduous day on and off the course — the Eckert’s endured a three-hour wait before their results became official — both of the Spartans’ leading golfers had achieved top-10 finishes, good enough to achieve the goal they’d had their eyes on all fall.
“Monday was what they had geared their entire season for,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “They talked about it all the time. There was a real sense of relief for Avary and Olivia when they finally made it.”
Olivia Eckert’s score of 91, and Avary Eckert’s 92, were good enough to send EHS’ top-two golfers to the state tournament at the conclusion of Monday’s regional. As a team, the Spartans recorded a score of 403 and a seventh-place finish while Andover, Salina-South and Pittsburg earned the three team-spots in the season’s final competition, scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20 at Salina Municipal Golf Course.
Elsewhere for EHS on Monday, freshman Ella Fessler shot a 102 on the day and finished in 20th place. Nicole Dalton and Fatih Welborn rounded out the Spartans roster in 37th and 38th-place.
For the Eckert sisters, the quest for a second-straight season of state qualification began last spring. When COVID-19 arrived, shutting down school, sports season and social lives, golf became a rare escape. “It was our way to get out of the house and go do something.” EHS’ head coach said. The spring escape turned into a summer on the course, and when the duo returned to the Spartans this fall, they were ready to contend. Each shaved more than 10 shots off of their scoring average from a year ago, and the Eckert’s anchored the Spartans all season.
On Monday, it was Olivia Eckert who led the way for EHS. While putting and chipping continued to be a struggle, the sophomore battled through, dominating off the tee and operating well from the fairways to her ninth-place finish. With her score of 91, Eckert finished in the third, non-team qualifying individual spot for the regional event.
Avary Eckert finished not far behind, and would have registered an even better finish if not for struggles on the 7th and 15th holes. The sophomore stumbled on the 7th hole and found the water twice on 15, recording scores of eight on each hole, but her scorecard was flawless everywhere else, and the Eckert recovered en route to a top-ten finish of her own.
Both Eckert’s will now get a second shot at the state tournament.
“They really worked at it in the spring and summer,” Rick Eckert said. “And now they’re starting to see that the work does pay off. It’s what has gotten them to the point where they’re now competitive in all the tournaments that they play in.”
Headed into Monday’s competition, the Spartans held an outside shot of qualifying as a team for the reduced state tournament field. The Eckert duo gave EHS a pair of strong scores, but the Spartans were not quite able to muster a strong enough performance to edge out the likes of Pittsburg and Salina-South.
Nonetheless, the regional marked the end of an encouraging season for EHS, one that offered plenty of promise for the future. Over the course of the fall, Fessler emerged as the Spartans’ clear No. 3, improving consistently and delivering impressive efforts, including a 12th-place finish at the Manhattan Invitational on Oct. 5. Fellow freshman Nicole Dalton, Lacey Rust and junior Faith Welborn made significant strides, as well.
As a team, EHS reached program heights this season, shooting its lowest-ever score under Eckert on Sept. 16 and shooting a program-best 391 in the league tournament. With just one upperclassman on the roster in Welborn, who will return next fall, the Spartans appear ready to make an even more significant jump in 2021.
“We’re making progress in the right direction,” Eckert said. “All the girls are working hard. From start to finish this year, everyone was working. Everyone was trying to get better. And they never complained about anything. They wanted to keep plugging away and getting better.”
In the near-term, EHS has its eyes on the state tournament. The forecasted conditions of strongs winds and low temperatures in Salina for the two-day tournament will provide an added challenge.
A year ago, neither of the Eckert’s made the cut at the end of Day 1 at the state competition. They’ve already achieved their initial goal for this season; to qualify for the state tournament. Now, with a trip to Salina secured, they’re focused on achieving another, and they’ll have their chance to make the cut and post a strong finish in Salina next week.
“This is where they were hoping to get to,” Eckert said. “For them now, you either shoot the score on Day 1 to finish in the top half of the field or your seasons come to an end right there. We’ll see how they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.