Donna Adelle Williams of Emporia died on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. She was 87.
Donna was born on May 15, 1934 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Virgil E. and Viola Pearson Morris. She married William J. Williams on November 24, 1957 at the United Methodist Church in Emporia. She died on December 4, 1995 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, William V. (Nanci) Williams of Dwight; daughter, Joan I (Jerry) Williams of Emporia; grandsons, Liam Paul (Allison) Williams and Cordon Olson.
She is preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Virgil J. Morris and Paul Morris.
Donna was a bookkeeper for many years at Emporia Livestock, Emporia Veterinary Hospital, and then later was the payroll clerk for Lyon County.
Cremation is planned with a visitation from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Lyon County 4H can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
