Kallie Lynn Goulden was born sleeping October 25, 2019 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Kallie is the daughter of Zavry and Kelsey (Vaughn) Goulden of Emporia. She is survived by her parents; family dogs, Gizmo, Sophie, Sadie, and Benny; grandparents, Kim & Kenny Webb of Olpe, Larry Vaughn of Emporia, Amy and Boyd Finley of Wichita, Sarah Phillips of Emporia and Michael Goulden of Ark City, honorary grandfather, Danny Williams of Emporia; great-grandparents, Marilyn Phipps of Emporia, Judy and Carl Vaughn of Emporia, Helen Finley of Wichita, Mike and Lisa Snow of Newton, Patsy & Sam Waggoner of Wichita and Dennis Goulden of Ark City; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kallie was preceded in death by an aunt, Zerena Finley; honorary grandmother, Mona Aguilar-Lancaster; and great-grandparents, John Phipps, Shirley Goulden, Owen Phillips, Lynn Finley, James Craig and Edna Cook.
Cremation is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
