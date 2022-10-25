A local teenager appeared in court Tuesday afternoon on charges of intentionally blowing up a mailbox northwest of Emporia.
Keagan Hinrichs, 19, is charged with arson. A complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says he “feloniously and knowingly” damaged a mailbox along Road C Tuesday, Oct. 11.
If convicted on the state charge, Hinrichs could serve 11 - 34 months in prison.
Vandalism of any government-approved mailbox also is a federal offense. It can be punished by as much as three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
There was no record Tuesday of Hinrichs facing federal charges.
Hinrichs was free Tuesday on $3,000 bond.
