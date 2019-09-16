The Emporia High boys and girls cross country teams have been working on their pack running, sticking closely together and pushing teammates into catching other runners ahead of them.
That was what was largely the focus heading into Saturday’s EHS Invitational held at Jones Park, which saw the girls place fourth as a squad and the boys sixth.
“They’ve had a heck of a week, workout-wise, so I know our legs probably weren’t 100-percent under us,” head coach Mike Robinson said. “Overall, (it wasn’t) a bad showing, especially from those top few.”
The top few were remarkably similar to the first race from a week ago. The boys were paced by Treyson True, who finished third with a time of 16:51.9.
The girls were paced by freshman Elizabeth Willhite, who was ninth at 21:20.2.
“I just knew I wanted to go out and compete and help my teammates push themselves as we ran and get P.R.’s.,” she said. “We had a goal of (catching) the next person in front of us and ... (try) to keep passing people as we ran.”
True fought to keep up with the front runner(s) in Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin (first, 16:31) and Andover’s Ryan Kinnane (second, 16:46).
“(We) took off a little sooner than I thought, we were just kind of hanging back, feeling good (running) with each other, then Harkin of Manhattan took off quick,” True said. “(It came down to) who could respond, who could hold on the longest between us three.”
The next closest for E-High was Sam Gillen who placed 28th. Caleb Hollenbeck was 30th and Zac Proehl was 39th. Jonathan Laudie (53rd), Lane Wullschleger (54th) and Tanner McGuire (57th) rounded out the varsity finishes.
The Spartans were largely packed together, but further back than Robinson had hoped.
“We’ve got to fight every time to bring that forward,” he said. “The boys didn’t have a great day today. I think they know that and I think they’ll rebound from it.”
The second girl across the finish was Taryn West, who was 16th with a time of 21:52.6. Kelsey Boettcher was 19th with a time of 21:59.4 and Miranda Taylor was 29th (22:51.5). Avery Gutierrez and Kaitlynn Laudie were 36th and 38th respectively.
“Their pack separated a little bit more than we were hoping for,” Robinson said of the girls. “But I think they’ll get that back as soon as they get their legs under them next week.”
EHS will next run at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo. on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.