Silver Dollar City has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit following a May crash that left a 13-year-old Kansas boy dead.
According to the suit filed Friday in federal court, the boy died as a result of the negligence Gideon Dunn, an employee of Silver Dollar City.
At the time of the accident, Dunn's "actions and failures to act" were "performed within the scope and course of his employment," the suit alleges.
David Morantz, a Kansas City attorney representing the family of the boy who died, said Silver Dollar City is thus "vicariously liable for his negligence under the law."
According to the highway patrol report, the crash happened around 10:24 a.m. May 15 on Missouri Highway 76 about two miles west of Branson.
Ace Garate was pronounced dead at Cox Health Center in Branson about an hour later.
The report said Ace Garate was a passenger in a 2009 Dodge Caravan driven by Carlos Garate, 41. Also in the vehicle were Amy Garate, 37; Alina Garate, 64; and Mercedes Garate, 64
The Garate family's vehicle slowed to make a left turn, the report said, and was struck from behind by a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Dunn, 37.
The other Garate family members in the Dodge Caravan all suffered minor injuries. As required by law, both drivers were tested for alcohol, the report said.
The lawsuit alleges that Dunn failed to maintain a proper lookout, exceeded the appropriate speed for the conditions, followed more closely than reasonably safe and prudent and failed to brake and avoid the Garate family's vehicle.
"It's a tragedy. They lost their son," Morantz said of the Garate family. "And to have it happen while on vacation makes it even more tough to process. It's a struggle for them right now."
In the suit, the family requests the court award a "fair and reasonable amount in excess of $75,000" to compensate for damages, attorney fees and other court costs
Ace Garate would have been in eighth grade at at Emporia Middle School.
Patricia Keck, attorney for Silver Dollar City, said she could not comment about the suit.
- This story is being reprinted by The Gazette with permission from the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.