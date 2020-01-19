Emporia police responded to an injury accident just before 11 a.m. Sunday.
A white Hummer was traveling northbound when it collided with a parked black Chevy Malibu at Second Avenue and Congress Street.
The parked vehicle contained one passenger, who was transported to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries. The driver of the Hummer did not sustain injuries.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.