Robert Franklin "Bob" Winter, 85, of Auburn, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
He was born January 16, 1935, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Ben and Eva (Smith) Winter. After Eva's passing Ben married Bernice Davis.
He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia. Bob married Joyce Miller on June 29, 1958 in Dwight, Kansas. It all started with a blind date in college and led to 61 years of marriage full of life, love and laughter.
He started his career in retail furniture in Denver, CO in 1959. Bob and family then moved back to Emporia to join the family business, Winter Furniture, with his father and brother.
In 2000, Bob and Joyce began a new venture, Discovery Furniture in Topeka, that was so exciting all of their kids and spouses chose to be a part of the Furniture Mall of Kansas.
Bob lived out his faith through his devotion to family and his passion for doing business better. Bob loved family activities which included, snow skiing, camping, boating, sports cars, jazz music, and making homemade ice cream.
Survivors include wife, Joyce Winter; sons, Jeff (June) Winter, Rob (Nuay) Winter, Jamie (Jeanne) Winter; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Dodge; grandchildren, Kate (Michael) Davis, Erin (Travis) Zehr, Jacob Winter, Cameron Winter, Amanda Winter, Trent Dodge, Cole Dodge, Dylan Dodge, Maylee Winter, Annie Winter, Luke Dodge; great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Brayden Davis; brothers, Dick (Miriam) Winter and Paul (Dr. Linda) Winter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family will greet friends 6:30 to 8:30 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 am., Friday, February 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Parkinson's Foundation, Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.