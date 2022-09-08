A Topeka driver was injured Wednesday when his sport utility vehicle slammed into the center wall on the Kansas Turnpike in Emporia.
The state Highway Patrol reports Chad Redmond, 50, was heading south around 6:15 a.m. when something with his SUV broke. That sent him into the wall about one mile north of the Emporia interchange
Redmond, who wore a seat belt, was taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries. No one else was in the SUV.
