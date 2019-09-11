The 2019 Relay for Life of the Flint Hills is just around the corner.
The annual event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, will held from noon - 10 p.m. Saturday at the Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Co-chair Cherie Crisp said the theme of this year’s event is “Wish Upon a Cure,” and as such, is shaping up to be a magical day thanks to an incredible amount of support from local sponsors.
“We have a big promotion going on right now with Kari’s Diamonds,” Crisp said. “Right now, you can go to the store and buy tickets for a chance to win a custom-designed diamond and pink moissanite ring valued at $6,000. It’s gorgeous, and the pictures just don’t do it justice. You’ve got to go see it.”
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five, and will be available to purchase through the day of the event at Kari’s, 1015 Industrial Rd.
“We will draw for that immediately following the Survivor’s Dinner,” Crisp said. “I am just amazed at the amount of community support that we have. We’ll go into a business when we’re ready to start fundraising for Relay and we’re like, ‘Oh, it’s time for Relay!’ and they’ll just always 100 percent back it all of the time. I just cannot thank our community enough for the support they give us.”
The event will again feature a silent auction with close to 100 items up for grabs, along with a number of food, activities, games, prizes and vendors throughout the day leading up to the Survivors and Caregivers dinner at 5:30 p.m. This year, Crisp said local first responders and sponsors are invited to join them for the meal, which will feature options from the Olpe Chicken House, Do-B’s, Bobby D’s and more.
Donna Russell, whose granddaughter Reese Naylor died in 2016 after a nine-year battle with cancer, will be the guest speaker during the dinner.
The survivor walk will begin at 7 p.m., with a balloon release set for 7:45 p.m. The luminaria will begin at 8 p.m.
Crisp said the money raised each year for the American Cancer Society helps people in the local community in a number of ways.
“It goes toward — not just cancer treatment — but it goes toward so much more,” she said. “If your treatment requires you to go out of town or out of state to see the best in the field for your type of cancer, the American Cancer Society has Hope Lodges or hotel partnerships so you don’t have to pay out of your own pocket to stay near your treatment center.”
The Hope Lodges provide a home-like atmosphere for those undergoing treatment as well as their caregivers. The American Cancer Society currently has more than 30 locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Crisp said the hotel partnerships are also beneficial for areas that don’t have a Hope Lodge.
“If you’re thinking about $100 a night for a hotel room and you’re having to stay up there for 6 - 8 weeks, that expense can add up quickly,” Crisp said. “The Hope Lodge is there to help cover that so you don’t have to worry about that cost while you’re there.”
The American Cancer Society also has a program called, “Look Good, Feel Better,” which helps cancer survivors locate resources for wigs, turbans or prosthetics. There is also a 24/7 help line for people with questions, big and small.
Crisp said as a cancer survivor herself, she knows firsthand how invaluable the American Cancer Society’s support can be.
“For me, my insurance did not want to help pay for my chemo because they said that my type of cancer did not require chemo,” she said. “I was about to reach out to the American Cancer Society and they actually found me a doctor at KU Med that listened to me that decided that radiation and chemo was the best option to treat my cancer. They knew that we were traveling back and forth from Emporia every day for 13 weeks and we had the option of staying at the Hope Lodge in Kansas City, which would provide meals and lodging for me and my husband at no cost instead of having to drive every day to KU Med. That’s why I Relay.”
To register for Saturday’s walk, visit secure.acsevents.org or just show up the day of the event.
