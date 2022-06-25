James Ray Brock, aged 77, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home in Admire, KS surrounded by his family. Jim was born April 19,1945 to Irvin Francis Brock and Laura Frances Hawkins Brock in Carrollton, MO.
Jim is survived by his wife and best friend of 34 years, Kerin (Reber) Brock: daughters, Lisa Elsasser, Amy Brock and Brandy (Rusty) Maxfield; and son, Brian Wilhite. They also have 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Jim served in the Air Force in the 821st Comms.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice, 1201 W 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801.
