Newman Regional Health has been Recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for 2023.
“I am grateful for the skill and dedication of all of our employees, volunteers and medical staff who work so hard every day to ensure the comfort and safety of our patients and each other” stated Bob Wright, the CEO of Newman Regional Health. “I believe that it is not a coincidence that this recognition comes as we near the end of our hospital’s Centennial celebration. Rather, it is an affirmation of the vison that our founders had for us 100 years ago and a challenge for our hospital and community to continue to work together to 'improve the health of our community by providing high quality care.'"
This marks the fourth year that Newman was selected as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital from among the 1,360 critical access hospitals operating across the United States.
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.