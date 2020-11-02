The Emporia Gazette
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lyon County saw another sharp increase over the weekend as 47 additional positives were verified, Monday.
Four recoveries were also reported, bringing the county’s number of active cases to 168, in total. The figure is the highest total since 186 active cases were reported on May 3.
The Lyon County Health Department currently considers five clusters to be ongoing at this time, with three clusters accounting for a total of 15 active cases in K-12 schools, a single cluster in a college/university setting accounting for 10 active cases and a single cluster related to a recent gathering accounting for six active cases.
The county has recorded a total of 1,363 cases and 41 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.
Monday’s statewide update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 4,046 additional positives, 17 new deaths and 61 new hospitalizations.
In all, the state has verified 89,227 separate cases of the virus since March, with 1,046 attributed deaths. Just under 3,900 Kansans remained hospitalized at this time.
(2) comments
So we got 40-some on Friday and 40-some on Monday. What about Saturday and Sunday?
Mondays are always a cumulative sat-sun-mon combo.
