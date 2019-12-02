Ruth Dorothea Jones of Emporia died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 88.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
qahwha said:
AndreaPolzinDesign said:
Justice81 said:
Justice81 said:
Aim_High said:
KB Thomas said:
I think it is time to review The Fall of the Republic: The Presidency of Barack Obama video.
KB Thomas said:
aim high Plato was a founding father of socialism
KB Thomas said:
Ril said:
tomboy88 said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.