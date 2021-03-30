Happy Easter!
Chickens and eggs, bunnies and carrots, tulips on the table alongside a glazed ham, asparagus and scalloped potatoes — it’s a good time to be a foodie.
One of my dad’s favorite cakes was carrot cake. I’ve been remembering my folks and their siblings a lot lately. It’s good to remember, to keep them alive in my heart, and it brings back food memories as well as fond memories.
Bob Murphy loved carrot cake, however, I had forgotten what it actually tastes like, so I fixed that problem right away. It’s a lovely, moist cake, with raisins, pecans and — yes — actual carrots.
If you don’t care for raisins, you can leave them out or use another dried fruit. If you don’t care for pecans, same situation (although I strongly recommend the pecans). If you don’t care for carrots, you may as well stop reading now.
If you like carrots, you’ll love this cake with its light cream cheese frosting. Just keep an eye on the Easter Bunny.
Let’s get cooking.
My Best Carrot Cake
Non-stick cooking spray with flour
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup granulated sugar or Splenda
1 cup light brown sugar, loosely packed
1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups carrots, grated, about 5 regular carrots
1 cup pecans, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
1 cup raisins
For the frosting:
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups powdered (confectioner’s) sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease two 8-inch round cake pans with cooking spray. Mom would use Crisco and a dusting of flour; I use the non-stick spray with flour built in. The brown sugar will increase the likelihood of the cake sticking, so don’t forget the flour.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon. Since this is a special cake, I used my best cinnamon — Vietnamese.
In another large bowl, use a hand mixer or stand mixer and beat together sugar and oil until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, then add the vanilla.
Mix in the dry ingredients in thirds until just combined. If you haven’t grated carrots before, you can use the manual cheese grater on the large holes, a mandolin or use the food processor and its grating blade — much faster and safer.
To keep the batter tender, I use a sturdy spatula to fold in the grated carrots, pecans and raisins, however you can use the mixer.
Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Shake the pans a little to smooth out this thick batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, from 30 - 45 minutes.
Let cool the cakes cool 15 minutes in the pan, then turn them out onto a cooling rack and let cool completely. Those of you who’ve done this before will wisely nod your heads when I confess I did not allow my cakes to cool for long enough, and the frosting ran over the sides.
Speaking of which, you can make the frosting while the cakes bake and let it set up in the refrigerator. In a large bowl with a hand mixer (or again, the stand mixer with a whisk attachment), beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add vanilla and powdered sugar, in third, and beat again until smooth and spreadable.
Frost cake as desired and garnish with pecans, or, if you have the skill, make little frosting carrots for the top.
Hot coffee or a big glass of milk make this the best dessert-that-doesn’t-have-any-chocolate-in-it ever.
