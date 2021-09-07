MANHATTAN -- The Emporia High girls cross country team placed sixth and the boys finished eighth at the Manhattan Invitational at Warner Park in Manhattan on Saturday.
The Spartan girls were led by Elizabeth Willhite, who placed 13th individually out of 69 runners with a time of 20:36.70.
Sofia Ruvalcaba finished 23th at 21:19.80, Micah Sheffy-Harris was 27th at 21:35.20, Avery Gutierrez placed fourth at 22:34.70 and Kenadie Lewis and Maryn True were 47th and 48th with times of 23:00.50 and 23:03.30 respectively.
Manhattan and Washburn Rural tied for first place in the nine-team field.
On the boys side, Jonathan Laudie paced Emporia with a time of 17:02.90, which was good for ninth place out of 77. Daghyn True came in 14th place with a time of 17:18.10. Michael Shi finished 51st at 19:42.80.
Spots 56-59 were all Spartans, as Shiloh Arguello finished at 19:56.60, Tabares Talan at 20:01.80, Tyler Luthi at 20:03.60 and Nathan Hollenbeck at 20:04.50.
Manhattan topped the 12-team leaderboard in the boys race.
This was the first race of the year for a Spartan cross country team that comes into the season very young and inexperienced, according to seventh-year head coach Mike Robinson.
Sheffy-Harris is the lone returner who qualified for state in 2020, as Robinson said Emporia “graduated a lot of talent last year.”
But while the runners on his team may not be particularly veteran, Robinson said they are “hard workers, positive [and] coachable.” Additionally, with 26 boys and 15 girls, this year’s squad is more numerous than any other team that he’s been a part of at Emporia.
He hopes to be able to develop his runners to the point that both the boys and girls teams qualify for the state championship. He said he’ll look for leadership from his upperclassmen to pave the way.
The Spartans return to action on Saturday when they host their only home meet, the Emporia Cross Country Invitational, at Jones Park.
The JV girls race will start at 9 a.m., followed by the JV boys around 9:40 a.m. The varsity girls will run at 10:10 a.m. with the varsity boys to follow at 10:40 a.m.
For more information, visit emporiaspartansxc.usd253.net/home
