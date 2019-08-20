Special to The Gazette
Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia affect nearly all families at some point.
Coffey County Hospital brings a free 12-session program for anyone who wants to learn more about memory disorders and caring for a loved one. Experts at the Alzheimer’s Association present the program in partnership with hospitals throughout the state.
“We know that working adults cannot attend daytime sessions, so we are offering the program in the evening,” Coffey Health System Director of Marketing Tracy Campbell said. “In our first series even families who have lived this journey for years learned new and valuable ways to make life easier — or at least understand better what the patient is feeling.”
The series takes place at 6 - 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month through July 2020. There is no charge. CCH provides snacks and beverages.
“This is a great opportunity for caregivers, families, and health care professionals to learn about dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease from the experts at the Alzheimer’s Association,” Campbell said. “We will also feature local services that fit with each month’s topic.”
The first session in Coffey County focuses on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s. It takes place from 6 - 7:30 p.m. today in the conference room at Coffey County Hospital. Register at 620-364-2121 Ext. 4174.
“Five-point-seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s,” Campbell said. “One in three seniors dies with some form of dementia. Those numbers are staggering, but can’t come close to measuring the impact on families and loved ones. Dementia takes a toll on every aspect of life, so it is important for caregivers and families to understand as much as possible. This series covers everything from the disease’s progression to challenging behaviors, caregiver strategies, driving with dementia, and helping children to understand and interact with loved ones.”
Participants may attend a single session or the entire series. Dates and topics are:
Today
The 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s
September 17
Healthy living for the brain and body
October 15
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
November 19
Effective communication strategies
December 17
Living with Alzheimer’s for caregivers (early stage)
January 21
Living with Alzheimer’s for caregivers (late stage)
February 18
Understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors
March 17
Dementia conversations (doctor visits, driving, legal)
April 21
Engaging people with Alzheimer’s in activities
May 19
Legal and financial planning
June 16
Dementia and driving
July 21
Living with Alzheimer’s for caregivers (middle stage)
