IMG_4337.JPG

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes voters for the Kansas primary election, Tuesday.

 Adam Blake/Gazette

Races are heating up for some local elections ahead of next week's filing deadline. 

Three people have filed to run for a seat on the Emporia City Commission in the last two days, joining incumbent Susan Brinkman who filed her intent to run in March.

William Garner, Travis Hitt and Todd Maddox are the three latest candidates to join the race. There are three open seats on the city commission this election cycle, with Commissioner Jon Geitz not seeking reelection this year. 

Commissioner Danny Geifer has not said if he will seek reelection. 

School boards

For the USD 253 Board of Education, five candidates have filed for three open positions. 

Mike Crouch has filed for reelection. He is joined by Paul Meinke, Lillian Lingenfelter, Dr. Christina Faulkner and Jami Reever.

In USD 251 North Lyon County, three board position are open this year. 

Tammie Reed of Allen has filed for reelection for District No. 1.

Lynn McAllister of Americus is vying for the District No. 2 seat. Currently no one has filed for District. No. 3.

There are also three open seats for Southern Lyon County USD 252.

So far, Ryan Gasche of Olpe has filed for Position No. 2 and Timothy Bailey of Olpe has filed for Position No. 6.

Position No. 3 does not have any candidates yet.

County elections

City of Admire

City Council (3)

No candidates filed

City of Allen

City Council (3) 

Harold Buckbee

Kathy Jackson

Jessie Niedfeldt

Robert Mason

City of Americus

Mayor

Dustin R. Wright

Jesse McKee

City Council (2)

Britney Hinrichs

City of Bushong

Mayor

No candidates filed

City council (2)

No candidates filed

City of Hartford

City Council (2, 4)

Position 2

No candidates filed

Position 4

Ashley Meyer

Jennifer St. Bonnett

City of Neosho Rapids

Mayor

No candidates filed

City council (5)

Karla Mendoza

City of Olpe

City Council (3)

Rick Jones

Leslie Farr

John (Jack) Hayes

Robert E. Sieberns

Michelle Dedmon

City of Reading

Mayor

No candidates filed

City council (2)

Mary Ann Newton

Billy D. Paige

The deadline to file is noon Tuesday, June 1 with the Lyon County Election Office. Filing packets can be found online at www.lyoncounty.org.'

The city and school primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election set for Nov. 2. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.