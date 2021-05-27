Races are heating up for some local elections ahead of next week's filing deadline.
Three people have filed to run for a seat on the Emporia City Commission in the last two days, joining incumbent Susan Brinkman who filed her intent to run in March.
William Garner, Travis Hitt and Todd Maddox are the three latest candidates to join the race. There are three open seats on the city commission this election cycle, with Commissioner Jon Geitz not seeking reelection this year.
Commissioner Danny Geifer has not said if he will seek reelection.
School boards
For the USD 253 Board of Education, five candidates have filed for three open positions.
Mike Crouch has filed for reelection. He is joined by Paul Meinke, Lillian Lingenfelter, Dr. Christina Faulkner and Jami Reever.
In USD 251 North Lyon County, three board position are open this year.
Tammie Reed of Allen has filed for reelection for District No. 1.
Lynn McAllister of Americus is vying for the District No. 2 seat. Currently no one has filed for District. No. 3.
There are also three open seats for Southern Lyon County USD 252.
So far, Ryan Gasche of Olpe has filed for Position No. 2 and Timothy Bailey of Olpe has filed for Position No. 6.
Position No. 3 does not have any candidates yet.
County elections
City of Admire
City Council (3)
No candidates filed
City of Allen
City Council (3)
Harold Buckbee
Kathy Jackson
Jessie Niedfeldt
Robert Mason
City of Americus
Mayor
Dustin R. Wright
Jesse McKee
City Council (2)
Britney Hinrichs
City of Bushong
Mayor
No candidates filed
City council (2)
No candidates filed
City of Hartford
City Council (2, 4)
Position 2
No candidates filed
Position 4
Ashley Meyer
Jennifer St. Bonnett
City of Neosho Rapids
Mayor
No candidates filed
City council (5)
Karla Mendoza
City of Olpe
City Council (3)
Rick Jones
Leslie Farr
John (Jack) Hayes
Robert E. Sieberns
Michelle Dedmon
City of Reading
Mayor
No candidates filed
City council (2)
Mary Ann Newton
Billy D. Paige
The deadline to file is noon Tuesday, June 1 with the Lyon County Election Office. Filing packets can be found online at www.lyoncounty.org.'
The city and school primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election set for Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.