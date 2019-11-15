Thursday evening on the third floor of the Lyon County History Center, a handful of community members and three policy makers sat down over cookies and discussed some of the best ways in which to have meaningful discussions with policy makers.
The League of Women Voters hosted City Commissioner and current Mayor Jon Geitz, County Commission Chairman Rollie Martin and State Representative Mark Schreiber.
The event ventured to show how approachable local and state policy makers are and how to make those first few steps in contacting and opening a dialogue with such individuals. League President Teresa Briggs said the Emporia community was “fortunate to have an open and approachable group of policy makers.”
Geitz, Martin and Schreiber all agreed they could be reached via email, phone call or in person — favoring face-to-face conversations. Martin waved a paper letter and said letters are still an effective way to communicate with him. Personal emails are more effective than mass group or form emails. And, if a government official is unable to chat immediately or out of the office when visiting in-person, they encourage to schedule a meeting during which a more fruitful conversation can occur.
“I wish they would just explain it in their own words,” Schreiber said about receiving personal emails over mass emails. “Even if it’s not grammatically correct … just tell me what they think.”
Geitz took a second to clarify that the city commission is a board of policy makers and hire out for people to take action.
Martin pointed out how many people only come to government officials when they take issue with something, which Martin said they should, though the panelists also discussed how it can be important to stay up to date on government happenings.
“I really don’t think, locally, they’re that involved unless there’s a problem,” Martin said. “As long as things are going and they trust the people they’ve elected and they get good services and good leadership, they’ve got other things to do.”
The officials also talked about ways people can get involved in a government role. Everything from volunteering in community organizations to joining the various local boards are ways to get to know what is going on in the community and how to help. The city website (www.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/boards-a-commissions) contains a list of available board positions and the application for joining a board.
In relation, one topic of discussion was the time commitment they each experience as a government official. They each have their respective responsibilities, but do fully commit themselves to their positions, especially when pulled aside in public to discuss issues, policies or any number of other topics for which residents look toward their officials.
“I think that some of the people that are hesitant to come and talk to me — and I’m sure it’s probably city and county as well — they feel like they have to know a lot about the subject,” Schreiber said.
He said he would like to assure constituents he is happy to help educate people on and explain any issues with which they are seeking more information.
The League of Women Voters would like to help constituents get more information about and involvement in government. For more information about the league, call 343-1072 or visit lwvemporia.org.
Contact these policy makers:
Rollie Martin: 620-437-2175; rmartin@lyoncounty.org
Jon Geitz: 620-481-1192; jgeitz@emporia-kansas.gov
Mark Schreiber: 785-296-2721; mark.schreiber@house.ks.gov
