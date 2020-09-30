Bobby G Gryner, Jr (58) of Emporia passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Bobby was born in La Crosse, KS to Bobby G Gryner, Sr and Phillis L. (Glisson) Gryner.
Bobby met Melody Edmonds and married on March 11, 1983. They celebrated 37 years of marriage and have one son, Bobby Joel Gryner
Bobby worked for Bunge Soybean plant for 25 years. In 2009, Bobby took a position at Menu/Simmons Pet Foods as an Industrial Machine Maintenance Technician.
Bobby was an avid John Deere aficionado, especially when it came to tractors. He tended to be a busy-body, always tinkering and fixing things. Beyond his love of John Deere, he enjoyed fishing and shooting guns. Bobby also had a deep appreciation for Country music.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Melody Gryner; son, Bobby J Gryner (Lolita); granddaughter, Alexa; mother, Phyllis Gryner; sister, Beverly (Randy) Lee; nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Gryner Sr; brother, Michael Murphy; and sister, Debra Gryner.
Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of life will be held October 10th, 2020, 2 pm - 4 pm. Please see the family for arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at
http://www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
In lieu of flowers/gifts, donations may be made in Bobby’s memory to Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund (https://www.pbtrf.org/donate), a cause dear to his heart after the loss of his 3-year-old great-great niece, Aubrey, earlier this
year to cancer.
