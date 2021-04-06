The Emporia softball team improved to 4-0 on the year with a doubleheader sweep at Junction City on Tuesday.
Emporia 9, Junction City 7 (Game 1)
The Spartans were held scoreless until the fifth inning and by that point they trailed Junction City 6-0. After Emporia scored two in the top of the fifth, the Blue Jays added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-2.
But Emporia wouldn’t go away. The Spartans scored three in the sixth and four in the seventh while holding Junction City scoreless in the final two frames to win 9-7 in come-from-behind fashion.
Maddyn Stewart went 3-for-5 from the plate with a double, a run scored and four RIBs. Kaylee Reimer was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Gracie Gilpin and Rylea Harris had the Spartans’ two other hits.
Gilpin pitched a complete game for Emporia, giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out ten in seven complete innings.
Emporia 8, Junction City 1 (Game 2)
Rylea Harris gave up one run on four hits in a complete seven-inning, seven-strikout appearance in the pitcher’s circle in the second game of the series.
Gracie Gilpin, Kaylee Thomas and Addison Kirmer each submitted two-hit performances for the Spartans, who had eight total hits for the game while forcing five walks from Blue Jay pitchers.
The Spartans will open their home schedule against Hayden at Peter Pan Park on Friday.
