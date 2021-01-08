Janice Anne Rensing, 82, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Janice was born September 25, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri the daughter of Olin Charles and Blance Irene (Wilson) Schultz. She was a Parish Visitor for the First United Methodist Church in Emporia until her retirement. Janice was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Craft Club, First United Methodist Church Women’s Ministry, and a volunteer leader for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts when her children were growing up.
On June 25, 1961 Janice married Joseph David Rensing in St. Joseph, Missouri. He died January 10, 2005 in Emporia. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey D. Rensing of Milford, Connecticut; daughter, Jill S. Gulick and husband John of San Gabriel, California; and grandsons, Mathew Gulick and Ryan Gulick. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Colleen Herndon.
Cremation is planned with services to be held at a later date.
