A man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run collision in Emporia remained at large Sunday afternoon. A reward is offered for his arrest.
Police believe Angel Alvarado, 29, drove a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
Officers claim Alvarado put the man in his car, drove to Fourth Avenue and Congress Street, then ran away. The injured man later died at Newman Regional Health. His name still has not been released.
Alvarado stands four feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Alvarado has a criminal record, but he has been free since 2018. Kansas Department of Corrections records show he went to prison for taking indecent liberties with a teenager, as well as drug charges.
People with information on Alvarado are asked to call Emporia Police at 620 343-4225. They can also submit tips anonymously and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward from Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620 342-2273 or visiting P3Tips.com.
