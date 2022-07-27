A new logo is in the works for the city of Emporia, and commissioners are moving forward with two options to source a design.
Beginning Aug. 1, local professionals can submit their designs for consideration on www.designcrowd.com. According to a written release, crowdsourcing through agencies such as Design Crowd, allows professional graphic designers from around the world, as well as local professionals to submit their design for consideration.
"The crowdsourcing project allows the city to give details about aspects represented through a new logo design," said city of Emporia communications manager Christine Johnson. "The city logo committee is then able to review, rate, and give feedback to the professionals selected for recommendation. Although, the author of the design is not revealed until a winning design is chosen. This way the winning design is chosen solely off merit of design."
The city commission also approved a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to be released. This request will offer designers a second option to submit their design experience and response to the scope of work for consideration for the project. To view and submit a response to the RFQ, visit www.emporia-kansas.gov and click on the link for Logo Redesign RFQ.
Local graphic artists and design firms are encouraged to participate in the logo redesign project through both methods. All designs sourced through Design Crowd and responses to the RFQ are due by Aug. 12.
For questions, please contact Johnson at 620-341-4304.
