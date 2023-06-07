Maybell Turner, 87, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia on June 4, 2023.
Maybell Brockelman was born in Neosho Rapids, Kansas on October 27, 1935, the daughter of Willie and Alta Carrie (Carson) Brockelman. On January 8, 1956 Maybell married Harry LeRoy Turner at the First Baptist Church, Emporia. He passed away on October 4, 2007. Maybell is survived by her son, Willie (Jeanne) Turner, Emporia, KS; daughter, Denise (Clyde) Wolford, Emporia; sisters, Edith Stafford, Atchison, KS, and Shirley Jones, Emporia; grandchildren, Stephanie (Richard) Humphrey, Luke Wolford, Todd (Lori) Turner, and Katie (Jeremy) Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Talan, Hunter, and Brooklyn Rhodes, Mason, Peyton, and Wade Turner, and Ryan Humphrey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, Geary L. Turner; sisters, Alta Verlin, Ruth Searcy, and Thelma Turner; brothers, Floyd, William Edward, and Everett Brockelman, and her parents.
During her lifetime she had worked at New Process Laundry, Managed Bowens Hallmark Shop for 15 years, and was a cashier and greeter at Walmart for 14 years. She was retired.
Maybell was a member of the Cottonwood Friends Church, west of Emporia, and was a member of the Friends Women, in which she had served as Secretary for many years. She was a member of Rebekah Lodge #36, serving as Noble Grand in 1974 and 76, District Deputy, Past Noble Grand of Initiation Degree, State Chaplain, Past Noble Grands President, and all appointed offices.
Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor George Boesche, Cottonwood Friends Church. Interment will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery, west of Emporia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Memorials are with the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association for Scholarships or to the Cottonwood Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
