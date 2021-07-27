Harry W. Groh, 79, Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Wexford Place, Parkville, Missouri.
Harry William Groh was born at Emporia, Kansas on November 13, 1941 the son of Harry and Helen (Linger) Groh. Harry and Kay Patterson were married August 30, 1964. She survives of the home. Also surviving Harry are his son, Brian Groh (Cindy), Cottonwood Falls, KS; daughter, Debbie Charley (Mark), Smithville, MO; son, Robert Groh (Emily), Peabody, MA; sister, Phyllis Greenlee (Dwight), Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Hunter and Tucker Groh, Caden and Nate Charley, Aiden and Nora Groh.
He owned and operated Groh Printing for over 50 years beginning in 1962 until he began to move toward retirement in 2007. He served in the United States Army in the 79th Engineers, attaining the rank of Lieutenant and earning the Army Commendation Medal for his work. Harry was a member and treasurer of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion. He was a charter member of the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and Lyon County Crime Stoppers. He was a member of the Lyon County Fair board for nearly 40 years. He frequently volunteered at fair events and ESU sporting events. He was an accomplished Eagle Scout. He was very proud of his work with other local veterans to help create a Veterans memorial in Emporia. Harry loved his country and his family and will be sorely missed by those that love him.
Cremation is planned. Memorial Services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Ron Harris, First United Methodist Church. Military services will be conducted by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia All Veterans Memorial with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
