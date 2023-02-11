The Emporia Gazette
The community is invited to share ideas, talk about leadership and hear about upcoming events with WEACT and the Emporia Arts Council next week.
WEACT was formed in April 2019 with a goal of “regenerating a passionate community theatre group in Emporia and the surrounding region.” Emporia’s Community Theatre troupe disbanded in 2014.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 13, at the Emporia Arts Center’s Davis Theatre, 815 Commercial St. Auditions for the WEACT One-Act Night will follow from 7-8:30 p.m. for anyone interested.
This year’s spring production is Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” and “The Bible in 30 Minutes or Less.” The performances are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 2.
Whether you are an aspiring actor, musician, director, designer, technician, seamstress, carpenter, dedicated audience member, or fan — WEACT wants you.
