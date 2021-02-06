Kathleen F. Ross of Emporia died Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home. She was 78.
Kathleen was born on May 20, 1942 on a farm near Parker, South Dakota the daughter of Harvey and Katheryne Gottschalk Krull. At the age of 2 the family moved from South Dakota to a farm near Burlington, Kansas. She married Charles R. Ross on October 26, 1963 in Emporia. He died on December 3, 1993 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Surviving family members include: son, Michael (Vicki) Ross of Americus; grandsons, Tyler Ross, and Aaron Ross; brother Harley (Carolyn) Krull of Berryton; longtime companion Billy Collins of Emporia and his extended family she came to love.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and niece Kaylee Krull.
Kathleen graduated from Burlington High School and Newman Hospital School of Nursing. She then went to work for Newman Regional Health for 35 years until retiring in 1998. She was a lifetime member of the American Nurses Association, Kansas State Nurses Association and was a past President and board member of District XI. Kathleen was also a member of the Newman School Alumni Association, Burlington High School Alumni Association and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2587 Ladies Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with burial following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday night at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice or American Cancer Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.