Donna V. Perry’s earthly journey came to a conclusion on Friday, February 5, 2021 surrounded by her family at the age of 91. She lived an extraordinary life and her wisdom, dry sense of humor, and card playing skills will be missed by those who loved her. She loved God, her family, the USC Trojans and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Donna was born in Osage City, Kansas, one of three Sliven Family children. After her father died, her mother remarried and the family moved to Emporia, Kansas. While attending the College of Emporia she met, fell in love and married the love of her life, Richard Perry. As the wife of a coach, they moved from school to school in Kansas (Mayetta High School, St. John High School, Hays High School and the College of Emporia). They would both teach and he would also coach. Eventually they moved to California when Richard accepted a coaching and teaching job at Long Beach State University. They settled in Garden Grove where the family spent 26 years on Pickett Avenue, a great neighborhood with lifelong friends. While there, Donna taught science at Bolsa Grande High School then became a guidance counselor at Pacifica High School where she influenced countless students trying to find their path in life. To this day, former students credit her with having a hand in their success. Their next move would take them to Riverside, California. They loved their life across the street from the Victoria Club, their backyard swimming pool, their friends and the Perry Family Olympics, complete with trophies. They traveled the world together. Donna never met a road trip she didn’t like. Richard’s declining health eventually necessitated a move to assisted living. After Richard’s death in 2014, Donna moved to Huntington Beach California to be closer to her family.
Donna is survived by her four children, James and Linda Perry of Yorba Linda, CA; Joan and Dr. Gene Nelson of Olsburg, KS; John and Melinda Perry of Nashville, TN; and Janelle and Ron Marks of Huntington Beach, CA. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a great many dear friends. Our world was a better place because of her and she will be deeply missed. We hope she finds a bridge game in heaven.
Due to the pandemic there will be no public service. Donna’s ashes will return to Osage City, Kansas to rest in her family’s plot. One final road trip.
