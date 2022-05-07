The Humane Society of the Flint Hills invited the community to paint for a cause Thursday evening at Twin Rivers Winery.
The event had more than a dozen participants come down to meet a couple adoptable cats and paint a sunflower featuring a paw print inside. All money raised benefited the Humane Society and Emporia Animal Shelter.
“It was awesome,” said HSFH executive director Stephanie Achille. “We were overwhelmed by the response in RSVPs on short notice, and a school night. Then, the additional walk-ins were awesome too.”
Achille said Astrid and Midnight stole the show.
“We tried to talk Becky [Smith] into having a winery kitty too,” she said. “The overwhelming response of the evening was, ‘When are we doing it again?’ Oh, and maybe bring some puppies too.”
The next big fundraiser is set for June 25. Achille said to “save the date.”
