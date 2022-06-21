The second annual Radical Life golf tournament brought nearly double the players to the Emporia Municipal Golf Course Saturday morning.
“Last year we had eight teams and two individual players,” said Radical Life director Lindsay Smith. “This year we have 14 teams and four individuals players, so we put them into a team together.”
Radical Life is a nonprofit organization that works with families who struggle with poverty and have or are at risk of, losing their children to state custody. Through classes and mentorships, the families go through an 18-month program that teaches them everything from money management to the importance of giving back to their community.
Smith said Radical Life is currently fundraising for its third cohort. Because the program is free to every family who participates, it rely on grants, donations, and other fundraising events to make that happen.
“We are always looking a year ahead, so all of the money that we raise will go to our 2023 budget,” she said. “We want to have the budget 100% raised before people start.”
Smith said she’s constantly in awe when to comes to the success of the organization.
“We knew it would be this good, but we never expected for things to be this good so fast,” she said. “I think that’s really a testament to all of our volunteers and our families, and their willingness to just dive right in.”
Smith said Radical Life seeks to empower families to make changes proactively, rather than reactively.
“We really want to empower our families,” she said. “The people who participate in our program are called our ‘leaders’ because they are leading us in stabilizing their homes. Everyone who volunteers and all the staff, we’re called the ‘learners’ because we’re learning how to best empower them.”
Misconceptions about those who live in poverty are another driving force for Smith and the rest of the staff and volunteers. While some may think those struggling with poverty are “lazy,” Smith said it’s about not having access to needed resources.
“I’ve never met a group of more hardworking people,” she said. “This is preventative measures and proactive help. We’re firm believers in not enabling anyone, but we want to empower everyone.”
Smith thanked the many sponsors and donors to the event for their generous contributions, including a number of raffle items.
Those interested in learning more about the organization can visit the web site at https://www.radicallifecorecommunity.com or find them on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.