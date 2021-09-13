LAKEWOOD, COLO. -- The No. 15 Emporia State soccer team moved to 4-0 with a 4-0 road win over Colorado Christian Sunday, the best start in school history.
It was the Hornets’ second shutout of the season and and the third time it has scored at least four goals.
Mackenzie Dimarco netted two goals while Haley Sparks and Anna Burnett scored one each. Hannah Woolery picked up two assists and Angie Palmer had one.
Emporia State outshot Colorado Christian 18-6, including 9-1 in shots on goal.
Emporia State will play at Fort Hays State at 7 p.m. on Friday.
