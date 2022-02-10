Carline Ann (Hanes) Esslinger, 86, of Liberty, MO passed away February 7, 2022.
Carline was born December 15, 1935 in Madison, KS, the daughter of Robert Carl (R.C.) and Charline Knapp Hanes. She graduated from Madison High School in 1953 and then attended Venus Academy in Wichita where she received her license as a Hairdresser. Years later, she also received certification as a Secretary at Columbia College in Columbia, MO.
Carline was married in a military wedding to Donald Esslinger on April 23, 1955 at Fort Lee, VA.
Carline worked as an Executive Assistant at Silvey Companies in Columbia, MO before she retired. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Columbia, MO and Liberty United Methodist Church in Liberty, MO.
One of Carline’s greatest joys was entertaining friends at home. She enjoyed world travel and living in the Philippines and Egypt. She loved to collect jewelry and other interesting world artifacts. She also played Bridge, Canasta and Mexican Train dominoes.
Carline was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald; daughter, Jetta DuBose Spellmeyer; her parents, R.C. and Charline Hanes; and sister, Barbara Turner.
Survivors include her son, Brad Esslinger (Cindy) of Bella Vista AR; daughter, Kristi Rumpf (Shane) of Liberty, MO; grandchildren, Kara Raymond (Michael) of Oak Ridge, TN, Monika Cooper of Centralia, MO, Madison Treat (Doug) of Marshall, AR, and Wyatt Colley of Columbia, MO; eight great grandchildren; and her brother, Wayne Hanes (Darla) of El Dorado, KS.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Number 8 Cemetery in Madison, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
