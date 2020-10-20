Dr. Rodney Martin Mitchell passed from this earth October 4th, 2020, at his apartment that he shared with his wife Anne, at the Linden of Stonehaven Square Assisted Living Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Both Anne, and their daughter, Gay Lynne, were at his side when he passed.
Rodney was born on April 19th, 1933, to Ralph Martin Mitchell and Margaret Gertrude Mitchell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Since the time he could walk, Rodney was active in sports, playing baseball, softball and his lifelong love, basketball. He would often play on multiple teams during the summer, often playing multiple games for various teams at the YMCA. He attended Wheeler Elementary School, Capitol Hill Junior High and graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1951.
He attended Northern Oklahoma Junior College with a full basketball scholarship and received his Associates Degree in 1953. He continued his education at Central State College, receiving his Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics in 1955. In 1957, he graduated from Central State College with his Master of Teaching Degree. His Doctor of Education Degree in Economics was conferred in 1967, at the University of Oklahoma. Rodney was a dedicated educator, teacher and coach, as well as, an administrator in public schools in the States of: Oklahoma, Washington, Arizona and Missouri. In Higher Education, he taught at Cameron State Agriculture College in Lawton, Oklahoma, Flat River College in Missouri, Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and the University of Maryland, European Division, in Germany.
Rodney was married to Anne McKinne Higgins on February 19th, 1955 in Afton, Oklahoma. From this union were born four children, Martin Drake of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, Brian Ladd (deceased), Hillman Scot of Seattle, Washington, and Gay Lynne of Owasso, Oklahoma. They have six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret and son, Brian. He is survived by his wife, Anne, his three children as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Knowing that education is vital to all, Rodney made the selfless decision to donate his body to Oklahoma State University (OSU) Medical Research. Donations in Rodney’s honor may be made to the Capital Hill Athletic Association, the OSU Medical Research Foundation, or to the charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will take place at a safer date. Arrangements are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home Chapel, Moore, OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.