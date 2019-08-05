What does Alaska, a cow and a local Baptist Church have in common?
A mission to feed people and support a community in Kodiak, Alaska.
In 2018, First Baptist Church of Emporia, led by Pastor Rob Clausen, set out to support an American Baptist Mission in Kodiak, Alaska. A team of mission members from the church decided they wanted to travel there and help support the mission program and learn more about what the American Baptist Churches were supporting. While they were there, they were absolutely amazed by the setting and the exciting mission and ministry being done by a small but dedicated staff unit of Kodiak Baptist Mission.
The mission focuses on the needs of children in the community. They have a preschool, a summer-school-age child care program, a food bank, a lumber mill and a farm.
Yes, a farm!
The farm is complete with plants, vegetables, goats, pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks and now cows. First Baptist Church of Emporia saw a need for the farm to extend their cow herd and purchased two pregnant cows through a fun fundraiser that the church members playfully called the Holy Cow Project.
In just a few short months, the church had raised enough money to purchase the two cows. That meant that the team that went this year was excited to go see their cows, and that they did, hiking across the hilly pasture terrain and around moss-covered spruce trees to meet their cows and see the calves that were born this past fall.
This year’s mission team members, Pastor Rob Clausen, his daughter Nicole, and church members Doug and Carol Coffman, Bev and Dale Long, Tina Weeks, Cameron Weeks and Deborah Hanson traveled to Kodiak on Friday, May 31, of this year. They returned on Monday, June 10 , and are ready to go back again.
They were empowered by the mission, the ministry and the staff of Kodiak Baptist Mission and all they do for the community, especially the children.
Kodiak Island is a predominant fishing community located south of the mainland of Alaska. Kodiak is the second-largest American owned island and has a U.S. Coast Guard base located there.
While the land is amazingly beautiful and green, with an abundance of fish, otters and sea lions, the cost of living is high and the average wage is low. The cost of groceries, most of which have to be imported from the mainland, is high cost; especially the meat options.
The ability to have meat and protein other than fish is important for the nutrition and well-being of the population. Thus, the need for the mission to have a variety of animals that can be used as meat options for the residents and staff.
While the First Baptist Church of Emporia members were there, the goat milking lab was certified to allow them to sell or give their products to the general population. They are now able to sell goat’s milk, goat cheese, goat ice cream as well as goats for meat.
The lab is highly regulated; only certified staff is allowed to operate it and process the items for sale or general use. The mission team was able to sample the first goat milk ice cream as it came off the production line and it was very tasty.
Kodiak Baptist Mission also hosts a weekly farmers market, complete with baked goods, vegetables, fruits, crafts, candles, soaps and advertised services for residents.
Other projects that the FBC missions team did while in Kodiak was to help complete the corral fence by staining it, finish a playground stand that allowed kids to climb and slide safely, work in the lumber mill, chip scrap lumber for mulch and animal bedding and helped deliver finished lumber to a monastery on neighboring Nelson Island (by boat, of course).
They also had an opportunity to kayak, look for Kodiak bear, hike, whale watch and tour the WWII museum; as well as learn about the culture of native Alaska and explore their own spirituality.
The trip was very meaningful, especially for two members who chose to be baptized in the Pacific Ocean; yes on purpose. The church plans to make this a yearly excursion, with new projects being planned (likely to support the cow herd).
What is your mission field? How do you serve God? How do you serve others? Want to know more about having a servant’s heart? Visit First Baptist Church Emporia, 807 Constitution St.
Services are every Sunday at 9:30 a.m, followed by fellowship time and second-hour Sunday School or small-group opportunities. To learn more about Kodiak Baptist Mission, go to their website or their Facebook page,
