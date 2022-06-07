In the April edition of Food & Wine magazine I came across a simple beef-and-cheese enchilada recipe (to be paired with a bottle of the 2019 Cattleya “The Initiation” Syrah) and this triggered a memory.
It has been decades since Mom’s Mexican Night — usually a Friday — but I suddenly recalled how delicious her enchiladas were. They were simple but not bland with beef, sharp cheddar cheese and a can of Old El Paso red sauce. I could almost taste them.
I thought about how our contemporary enchiladas in the Murchins household (Murphy-Houchins, a nickname used by close friends) were more like “everything but the kitchen sink” since enchiladas are a go-to method for leftovers. I decided then and there I would make some real enchiladas and show Andy what I was talking about.
Enchiladas can be made with either corn or flour tortillas, but they started out as corn and that’s what I prefer. It doesn’t matter if you use white, yellow or blue; you can alternate colors for a bit of fun. Back in the day we had one option and that was yellow corn.
You need a casserole dish, usually rectangular 9-x-13 for a family of four. Of course, you can use smaller ones or round ones. You just need some sides to hold it all together and contain the sauce and you need to be creative with the enchilada placement, so they do not unroll.
Corn tortillas tend to be about 6 inches in diameter — smaller than most flour tortillas — so you may need to lay some along the sides of your dish to fill it up.
Mom always used ground beef, seasoned with a McCormick spice packet, but I do not remember which one. I have Penzey’s Adobo spice mix that works well, or you can choose at will from chile, onion and garlic powders with ground cumin.
Once the meat was browned, seasoned and drained, Mom would sit with me and we’d roll the enchiladas and place them, seam side down, in the casserole. The sauce would be poured over the top and they’d bake in the oven. When the enchiladas came out, a generous amount of grated cheddar cheese went on top and we were ready.
An aside: Mom also made beef tacos, tamales in the can and a shredded lettuce and tomato salad as part of Mexican night. I was the onion and tomato chopper and enchilada roller while my younger brother was the cheese grater and “separator of the tortillas.” It was a production! But each dish had its own flavor and texture.
This latest era of uber-culinary cooking, where the name of the dish is longer than the recipe, can take a step back and allow us to return to some simplicity: a basic enchilada, a cheeseburger that is just that — beef and cheese — a pizza with maybe three toppings instead of fifteen. If we put everything on or in everything, then everything tastes the same!
Let’s make it a simple summer and get cooking.
V V V
Beef and Cheese Green Enchiladas
2 cans (10-ounces) of green enchilada sauce
1 pound ground beef
2 – 3 teaspoons Adobo seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
12 – 15 corn tortillas, 6 inches
1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
Toppings, optional, such as cilantro, green onion, salsa, sour cream
Now, you can use red enchilada sauce, or red and green (“Christmas”); it’s totally to your taste. I found a specialty item of roasted Hatch green chiles made into a sauce so that’s what I used.
I looked up McCormick spices of the 1980s and I think Mom must have used their taco seasoning. Back then, we weren’t aware of Mexican cheeses like Cotija or Queso Fresco, but those are perfectly allowable and will provide a more genteel flavor. Just be aware that Cotija is saltier.
First off, brown the beef, seasoning it as you go, and then drain any liquid. In my youth, we had high-fat ground beef, not the 80/20 of today, so there was some draining to do.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare the tortillas. For Mom, this meant frying them quickly in a small amount of Crisco shortening, about 10 seconds on each side. For me, this means toasting them on the griddle, about 20 seconds on each side.
Open the can of enchilada sauce and spread a small amount across the bottom of the casserole dish to keep the enchiladas from sticking. You could also use non-stick spray.
Fill a tortilla with about one-third cup of beef and tightly roll it up. Place it seam-side down in one corner of the casserole. If it tries to unroll, pin it with a toothpick. Place the next one against the first and continue until the casserole is filled. Mom would have one long row down the length of the casserole and then fill the side gap with two each at a 90-degree angle.
I do this part a little differently. After I heat my corn tortilla, I drag one side of it through a shallow dish of the enchilada sauce and then fill it. This gets a little more seasoning and moisture on the inside.
Once your enchiladas are in place, pour the enchilada sauce all over the top, cover with tin foil and bake in the oven about 25 minutes. As soon as the enchiladas come out, remove the foil and cover with the cheese.
Finally, bring your enchiladas to the table with bowls of optional toppings. Fresh chopped cilantro and green onions, lime wedges, sour cream, and homemade salsa are all tasty enchilada enhancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.