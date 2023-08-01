Bel Aire - Marlene M. “Frog Lady” Bowman, 76, died Friday, July 28, 2023.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Gary Bowman; children, Becky Hundley (David) and Michael Bowman; grandchildren, Benjamin Hundley (Elizabeth) and Margaret Hundley; great grandchildren, Emerson and Eden Hundley; and siblings, Marvin “Mac” A. Cyphers and Paul Douglas Cyphers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Emporia Friends of the Zoo, 75 Sodens Road, Emporia, KS 66801.
