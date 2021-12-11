Laurilla A. Fowler-Crispell, 96, of Emporia, and former longtime Parsons resident, passed away the morning of Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Emporia Place in Emporia, Kansas.
Laurilla Ann Cox was born on July 2, 1925, to Walter LeGrande and Dorothy V. (Foust) Cox in Iola, Kansas. As a young girl, she grew up and attended school in Iola, graduating from Iola High School. She then attended the University of Kansas for a time.
On August 28, 1946, Laurilla and William “Bill” Fowler were united in marriage in Iola, where they lived until moving to Parsons in 1963. The couple lived and raised their family in Parsons. For ten years, Laurilla was the secretary at Lincoln School before retiring. Bill preceded her in death on April 7, 1995. On August 12, 2000, she and Dr. Thomas Crispell were married. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2008. Laurilla later moved to Emporia to be closer to her family and grandchildren.
For over 47 years, she was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Parsons and Emporia PEO Chapters. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and being an “amateur” golfer.
Survivors include: four sons, Lee Fowler and his wife, Kelley, of Emporia, Kansas, Jay Fowler and his wife, Barb, of Wichita, Kansas, Doug Fowler and his wife, Nina, of Fredonia, Kansas, Scott Fowler and his wife, Kristi, of McPherson, Kansas; twelve grandchildren, Tyson Fowler, Jordan Kline and her husband, Jared, Amanda Castellano and her husband, Vincenzo, Kelsey Fowler, Seth Fowler, Michael Fowler and his wife, Lindsay, Grady Fowler and his wife, Kelsey, Megan Waugh and her husband, Frank, Bridget Modesitt and her husband, Lee, Eli Fowler, Matthew Fowler and his wife, Amanda, and Ethan Fowler and his wife, Brooke; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fowler; her husband, Dr. Tom Crispell; one infant granddaughter, Whitney Amelia Fowler; one brother, Walter Cox; and one sister, Kathryn Long.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Parsons. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Parsons, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Emporia, or PEO. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
