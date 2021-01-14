The Kansas Driver's License office, located inside the Flinthills Mall, will now allow individuals to make appointments via a new email address.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMV has only been assisting people by appointment only. As a result, the influx of phone calls has caused delays for people trying to make appointments.
By emailing the DMV, individuals can make appointments more easily. Employees will go through emails as they are received and make contact either by phone or by email.
Priority will be given to those needing to renew CDLs, as the deadline for renewing those has been set for Feb. 28, 2021.
Pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly, the the deadline to renew expired licenses has been extended to June 30, 2021.
The DMV can be reached via email at KDOR_emporiaDL@ks.gov.
