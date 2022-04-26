Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Black team used a 20-14 advantage in the Legends Game to pull out a 30-27 win over the Gold team in the Emporia State Football Spring Finale on Friday night in Welch Stadium.
Using a modified scoring system the game started with the Black team, represented by the Emporia State defense, ahead 10-0. The Gold team got on the board in the first quarter thanks to a one yard touchdown run by Peyton Henry. The extra point by Sam Dobbins was good to make it 10-7. Liam Thornton found Jackson Novacek down the sideline for a 62 yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the first half to give the Gold team at 13-10 lead.
During half time Emporia State’s graduating seniors were presented with their framed jerseys and the 2022 Hornet recruiting class was welcomed into the program.
Mitchell Foote scored winning touchdown for the Black team late for the final score of 30-27.
The Spring Finale wrapped up 15 practices for Emporia State from March 9 - April 22. The Hornets are coming off their sixth postseason appearance in the last nine seasons. They return 51 letter winners including ten starters on offense, seven starters on defense and all three specialists. They will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Northeastern State. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
