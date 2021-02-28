Things may look different for Emporia High School FFA this year, but group members have been working hard to stay connected to each other and their community.
Advisor Amy Jenkins said, for a group that typically holds a number of community activities throughout the year and emphasizes hands-on learning opportunities, navigating the pandemic has been a challenge.
“I think the biggest thing for me is trying to keeping kids involved when they’re at school very little, and they’re not here to interact with,” she said. “So it’s harder to get them to be involved and participate because I can’t call down to their classroom and say, ‘Hey, send so-and-so down, I need to do something with them.’ I think that’s the hardest part is just keeping them involved.”
FFA is a youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
For the students involved in the organization, it’s about building relationships, friendships and serving the community.
“FFA means family, leadership and responsibility,” said FFA member Sophia Rethman. “FFA isn’t just for ‘farmers’ — it’s for anyone who is looking to have a good time while also learning about agriculture and business scenarios.”
Rethman said it’s been a challenge this year, not being able to get together as much.
“We haven’t really gotten a lot of time to get together,” she said. “We mostly do fundraising and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to go to convention together.”
Emporia FFA’s fundraisers are well known in the community. The group sells T-shirts, plants and spices year-round. Throughout the year, other fundraisers such as pie sales, candies, meat and cheese trays.
FFA member Rylee Peak said the fundraisers help the group continue activities that benefit the community. The fundraisers have been promoted on the group’s Facebook page to help get the word out.
Peak said group members have been able to stay connected, even with COVID restrictions keeping all of them from being in school on the same days.
“The main way that we communicate and stay in touch with each other is our Google Classroom that we have with all of our members and officers” she said. “Then we also have a group meet, which is basically like a texting group, so that we communicate everything we do now, and really, we do live drawings to try to get people to interact more. So that’s fun, but it has been hard.”
Jenkins said the group wasn’t able to celebrate National FFA Week, but Cristian Aguilar was working on some activities for when everyone can get back together safely.
“That’s the hardest part for me, just seeing that we used to do so many great things out in the community,” she said. “Now it’s almost a little bit scary to ask them to go and participate in something, and trying to make the right decision for the students in our community. It’s hard to know what to commit to and how much to do and not do. I just see these kids missing opportunities that students we’ve had come through here in the past go to and I think that’s the hardest part for me.”
Jenkins said she’s always looking for people who are interested in speaking to an Ag Entrepreneurship class that’s starting at EHS next year. She said that’s invaluable to have someone to tell students what they’ve learned or give them advice. She said it’s “crucial” for her students to be able to talk to ag professionals about their careers.
She also welcomes the community to interact with the group on social media.
“I know the students also like when community members comment [on Facebook] because then they can say, ‘Oh, someone liked this or someone in the community noticed we were doing this,’” she said. “So I think that’s always nice.”
Jenkins said anyone interested in learning more about speaking to FFA, or fundraising opportunities, to email amy.jenkins@usd253.net or call 341-2365.
Follow @EmporiaHighFFA on Facebook to stay up on the group’s activities.
