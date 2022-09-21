Two Emporia teenagers were treated for minor injuries after colliding east of Emporia Tuesday evening.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Moyer, 16, was heading north on Road P in a pickup around 5:40 p.m. Kenneth Ploutz, 14, was behind him in a sport utility vehicle and rear-ended Moyer when Moyer stopped at Road 150.
Both teens were treated on the scene. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor confirmed Wednesday morning that neither one needed hospitalization.
Moyer told officers that he wore a seat belt, while Ploutz admitted he did not.
Ploutz's family disputes the sheriff's office report and states Moyer was at fault for the accident. We are requesting more information and will update the story as necessary.
