Americus United Presbyterian Church is dissolving its ministry after 161 years of service to the community.
The congregation held a worship service to celebrate the history of the ministry, Oct. 11, drawing 35 people through the doors including the congregation’s current pastor, Rev. Patricia Ireland, Rev. Brenda Ulrich who was the congregation’s pastor from 2003-2015, and Rev. Phyllis Stutzman from Emporia Presbyterian Church.
A long history
The church was officially chartered in 1859 with about 18 charter members.
The first building, a frame structure, was started in 1859. However, a drought and then the Civil War slowed work until after the end of the war. The first service was held in 1865, for about two dozen adults and three dozen children. It was only 24x56-feet large and as the only “suitable” building in town, it was used as a community house, a school-house for two terms, as well as the place for singing schools, spelling bees and other entertainment which came to town. It was also used by congregations of other denominations as they too got started.
In 1871, the congregation built a larger (40x60’) building using salvaged materials and bricks from the kiln on the Neosho near the Fanska Ford.
Mrs. Mary Carl and her niece, Mrs. F.E. Hawkins canvassed the territory on horseback, got up “entertainments” and “used every means possible to raise the money for the bell which still hangs in the bell-tower. When rung its sweet tone can be heard for miles around.”
Unfortunately, the “brick building” was destroyed by a tornado only 10 years later. Much of the materials were salvaged and it was rebuilt on the old foundation and is the same size.
That building was damaged by fire in 1938 and again the congregation pitched in and rebuilt again. “It took faith and courage to rebuild.”
Rebuilding
The church which stands today is the result of faith and hard work and intense sacrifice as well as a confidence that it was God’s desire and will.
The annex, a one room school house, was purchased and moved in 1956 to provide additional classroom and space for social activities. The sanctuary was upgraded and redecorated at the same time with lots of volunteer help. The manse was built in 1964.
The congregation was chartered in 1859 by the Rev. J. LN. Smith of Berea, Kansas in Anderson County, where the first congregation of this denomination in Kansas was organized. As the congregation gathered for its centennial in 1959 it included great as well as great, great grandchildren of Rev. Smith.
In more recent years, mission to those beyond our walls has continued to be the theme of the congregation. They have faithfully supported shared mission through the Presbytery of Northern Kansas and the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA). They have made hospitality kits for SOS of Emporia; and in 2017 when Kevin Ireland challenged the congregation to fill one Flood Clean up Bucket in response to hurricane Harvey, they filled and delivered four buckets, and sent more last year.
The congregation has supported the Americus Food Pantry with offerings of both cash and food. After years of faithful support of the heifer project one of the youth asked why we didn’t just fill a whole ark. When the question came to Session, they accepted the challenge.
It took more than a year to raise the $5,000 required to fill that ark. But this congregation did it. And now those animals are changing the lives of developing communities around the world.
The Presbyterian Women — with the help of Margaret Keller — have made many quilts for SOS, and have been faithful in providing and preparing the school supplies for North Lyon County Elementary School.
The ministry of this congregation has always been looking out into the world. In her 1959 history, Ethel Kerr Houston wrote, “We’ve had good pastors. … We have learned from them and perhaps, they too have learned from us or the training here prepared them for work elsewhere. One pastor went to work in the Freedmen’s Mission; One to work among the Indians; One went across the seas to Ethiopia, and one went (all the way) to Missouri.”
At least two children of the congregation became pastors themselves. Mary Kerr Coventry served 40 years in the Egyptian mission. Lizzy Seegar worked nine years in the Mission School in Cedar Creek, Tennessee. Thomas Chalmers moved to New York to work among the Jews, and that is just in their first 100 years.
More recently, Kevin Ireland took Authorized Pulpit Supply training from the Presbytery of Northern Kansas in order to preach regularly in Americus from Dec. 2016 through the summer of 2019; and often offered special music to their worship. Last summer he moved to Austin, Texas to complete a Master of Divinity at Austin Seminary in preparation for ordination.
Ireland shared a touching message and song that are posted on the church’s Facebook page.
The deep ties within this congregation will continue to bind them in fellowship and Christian love even as they scatter to support and be nurtured by other congregations.
