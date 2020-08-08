Just as any other small business in Emporia, Cookie’s Leather and Apparel Store was affected by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the owners remain optimistic of their store and the support of the community in these hard times.
Cookie’s opened up two weeks before the pandemic hit back in March.
“It hurt; it hurt real bad,” said co-owner Mike Lewis. “Everyone was anticipating on coming in and seeing what we had. Our friends and family were rooting for us. The whole country shut down and there was nothing we could do about it.”
Five months later, Cookie’s celebrated its staying power with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Friday morning.
Cookie’s Leather and Apparel is primarily a motorcyclist/biker family owned store, but they do not just appeal to the biker community.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything for a little bit of everyone,” said co-owner Amy Lewis.
The products range from quality kevlar jeans, leather vests, t-shirts, department of transportation approved helmets, rain gear, masks, gloves, boots and head coverings.
“[Just about] everything’s got a safety rating. I don’t want to sell anything that doesn’t have a safety rating,” Mike said.
Due to COVID-19, the apparel store’s had some ups and downs with their products. “We offer a service as far as masks, but as far as not everybody needs a new pair of boots. That’s where we have hurt,” Amy explained. “We’ve had the masks for bikers... but now we have them for everyday citizens.”
There is also an online shop available, but because of the pandemic “shipping has been rough, but if we don’t have a size I’ll do what I can to get it in for you,” Amy reassured.
Amy also works in healthcare. With that experience, she has been making sure the store stays on top of their COVID protocols.
Employees must wear a mask at all times, temperature checks happen three times a day, hand washing, three bottles of hand sanitizer located around the store, wipe everything down when they open and deep clean when they close, no restroom or dressing room use is available, Amy explained.
They do not require customers to wear masks, but masks are highly encouraged and they have masks available by the entrance.
Mike and Amy Lewis purchased the building to the left of the store in hopes of expansion, but that is currently on hold due to the pandemic. “We want to get it fixed up, but with COVID right now that’s definitely been put on hold. We love hearing [stories] from everybody,” she said. “Anybody that’s out on the open road, stop in, say hi and share your stories with us.”
“We’ll treat you like a best friend,” said Hunter Lewis, Mike and Amy’s son and employee.
Cookie’s Leather and Apparel is located on 317 Commercial St. The store is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Their website is www.cookiesleather.com for more information about store and the apparel.
(3) comments
It’s unfortunate that some people engage their anger without reading the story they’ve commented on. It’s absolutely clear that the owner of the shop is doing everything he can to maintain public safety. The person who made the negative comment was way off base. The comment was uncalled for!
“ 'It hurt; it hurt real bad,' said co-owner Mike Lewis." Well, if he thinks a drop in business hurts, wait till he sees how a respirator feels. That''s what he may very well need by letting person after person come in without a mask and loiter around. If those guys think a mask is uncomfortable, then they really don't want to try out a case of coronavirus.
As the owner, it was catastrophic for us the events of opening and then a global pandemic a couple of weeks later. We provide masks to customers sir and also encourage them. It was never an issue however, as 98% of our customers wear masks. As of Tuesday they will be a requirement. I wear a mask for 12 to 16 hours a day because of my chosen profession in healthcare. We never said masks were bad. Our customers understand the importance of social distancing and taking precautions just as anyone that shops at big name stores. We sanitize, we mask, we welcome all! (Unless you have signs/symptoms of Covid-19 which include the following- Fever, shortness of Breath, cough, loss of smell, loss of taste, unexplained rash, body aches, chills, malaise.) Then Please Contact your PCP.
