Beginning June 1, Emporia Public Library will initiate no-contact pickup service for library materials. This service will be available Monday through Friday from 1 - 4 p.m., weather permitting. Patrons with library cards in good standing may place items on hold through the online library catalog or by calling the library. Patrons will be notified that their items are ready for pickup by phone, email, or text. When notified, patrons may come to the library during pickup hours, park in one of the reserved pickup spots (or call ahead to make an appointment for a pickup). Once the patron is in the reserved pickup spot, they will call the number on the pickup sign and staff will bring their items to an outside numbered table for them to pickup. Patrons are asked to not leave their vehicle until the staff member has re-entered the building.
Outside book drops will remain open from Monday at 8 a.m. until Friday at 5 p.m. All materials must be returned via the outside book drop. Please do not leave returns on the pickup tables. No donations of any kind will be taken until further notice.
Library staff are available to answer questions via our main phone number, 340-6462 or epl@emporialibrary.org. The library will remain closed to the public. Wifi is available outside the building.
This staged resumption of library services is a work in progress. These dates are subject to change at any time depending on local and state orders. The library may take a step back and will continue to evaluate the stages as time passes. We appreciate your patience as we work towards providing library services during this pandemic.
For more information, please contact Director Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
