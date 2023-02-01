In his five years at Madison, Stephen Jowers moved up the administrative ladder relatively quickly. Serving as elementary principal before he was hired by the Board of Education to lead the district.
He received all of his accreditations just this past summer.
But, after Jowers submitted his resignation at a special board meeting Monday morning, USD 386 is now on the hunt to find his replacement.
The decision to resign was definitely not an easy one for Jowers. After a lot happened in their families personal lives over the last couple of years he explained that it felt like they were called more and more to move back closer to home recently. “Home” happens to be Canton-Galva and when a superintendent position came open about 30 miles down the road in Inman, it was too good of a fit to be able to turn it down.
“Having a young family with three children really gets you looking at things differently,” explained Jowers. “My wife and I would always talk about how nice it would be to have family close by to help us out with the kids and how we felt like our kids were missing out on being able to spend time with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents that we did growing up. Those times with family were some of our best memories and we wanted our own kids to have those experiences, too.”
“We knew if we were ever going to move back closer to family it would need to be something that fit us as a family. We felt like Inman checked a lot of boxes for us with it being a small community, close to family, good schools and an opening for a Superintendent position,” he said.
When asked about his overall experience during his time at Madison, Jowers described it as wonderful.
“Even though Covid consumed most of my time here, I feel like I grew so much as a leader in Madison. I was given amazing opportunities and given the support from the board and staff that was so instrumental in my professional growth,” he said. “The way I was treated here and knowing they believed in me made my job a lot easier knowing I had their support.”
Jowers credits the family-like atmosphere amongst the staff that made his time at USD #386 so successful.
“It just makes for such a great culture which has a positive effect on so many things,” he said. “I found so many people from everywhere in this community that wanted to do whatever they could to help our students and it’s an amazing thing that I’ve never seen before.”
Jowers said he believes Madison is on the right track, and sees a lot of positive movement in the coming months.
“Madison has a bright future. There is so much going on right now and in the near future for the community to be excited about,” he said. “We’ve got lots of new improvements being made to the buildings now and this summer, and moving along quickly on a new Ag building and our enrollment has increased every year for the past three years which are all good signs of good things to come for the district.”
Even though the Jowers are excited about the opportunity, it has been difficult to make the announcement to a school and community that he has grown so close to over the years.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity I was given here five years ago. I appreciate all those that I worked with during that time and I believe that together we made Madison schools better. I most definitely appreciate those who have stood by me and worked with me during tough times and supported me as a friend. I will continue to do my job to the best of my ability for the next few months. I have been blessed in my time here with great board members, teachers and especially students. I know Madison’s best days are ahead and I wish the entire community nothing but the best.”
Board President Jeff Williams said the entire board will be sad to see him go.
“We definitely understand his position and no one can fault him for doing what is best for him and his family. Not only is he getting closer to his family, he will also just be serving in a Superintendent role.”
Jowers is currently the elementary principal and the district Superintendent in Madison which are both demanding jobs, especially for a man with a young family.
“He’s juggled it all well here in Madison, but this is an advancement for him moving to a 2A School and maybe even having a little more time for his family in the process,” said Williams. “We wish him nothing but the best.”
Williams said that the search is officially on as of Wednesday morning as it was posted online. He was excited to report they had already had a couple applications submitted on the first day. They are also working with some outside companies such as KASB and Greenbush to help them in their search.
At this time, they have two positions open in the elementary principal and Superintendent jobs and will just have to see what candidates come forward as to how they fill the positions whether it will be one person or two. Of course, they will need to be financially responsible in making that decision as well.
“We’d like to fill the position as quickly as possible, but we also want to find the right person and will not rush until we are confident that we have found the right candidate for the job,” explained Williams.
