GODDARD — The Emporia High girls showed both the best and worst of their season during their sub-state semifinal loss at Goddard on Wednesday.
EHS fought from a nine-point deficit to take a pair of leads early in the fourth quarter, but also had a handful of costly turnovers in a 48-39 loss to Goddard.
“They got behind early and they dug themselves out,” EHS Head Girls Coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “They continued to fight and continued to compete, and it’s nothing you wouldn’t expect from them.”
The Spartans took a quick 5-0 lead in the first, getting an open 3-pointer from senior Rayanna Breshears and a layup by Mya Tovar. The Lions stormed forward, however, using an 8-0 run to finish the opening quarter with a 17-8 lead over E-High.
EHS kept pace through the second, closing the gap down to two before settling in at a 23-19 deficit at halftime.
It was in the third quarter that the Spartans began to make their move. After Goddard opened with the first two baskets of the second half, E-High turned things up as the Lions’ attack stalled out. A pair of 3-pointers by Macey Adams, including one two steps off the line from the far elbow just before the buzzer, brought the game within a single tally, 31-30, going into the fourth.
“I wouldn’t expect anything less from this group,” Dorsey said. “We haven’t expected anything less from them all year. They battled, they fight, they’re resilient, they’re tough and I can say all those things with smiles because I’m so proud of them.
“It’s everything we’ve asked them to be, and it’s because of our leadership and it’s been because of the kids. They’re great kids.”
Goddard senior Kade Hackerott, who feasted at the free throw line against the Spartans, opened the fourth with a pair of charity tosses, but another trey by Adams tied the score up at 33. Another defensive stop came back to Mya Chapman, who sank the short jumper to give EHS its first lead since early in the game.
A 3-point play from the Lions’ Brooke Sullivan, who paced Goddard with 17 points, gave her team the lead back with 5:08 to play.
Tovar made a pair of free throws with 4:17 to go, making it 37-36 EHS.
Goddard worked nearly two minutes off the clock, however, before going 10-for-12 from the free throw line in the game’s final 3-plus minutes.
The Spartans had two possessions in the last minute with a chance to make a final push, but two bad passes resulted in turnovers.
Adams led EHS with 11 points.
“Another kid that’s shown immense confidence,” Dorsey said. “I think she’s grown, she’s gotten more confident and her teammates are finding her. It’s a credit to our kids understanding where the ball’s supposed to go and Macey, I think, has been shooting it well and I think that’s really helped her. In the future, I only expect her to improve.”
EHS finishes with a 9-12 record and loses three seniors, but will return several players who were stretched in their roles and expectations through the latter part of this season.
“They know they’re going to be stronger,” Dorsey said. “I think we were able to develop some depth, but overall our kids have been tested, all of them across the board. They’re tough, they’re good people and they’re good teammates. Because of that, I think they’ll be really strong.”
EHS 8 11 11 9 — 39
GHS 17 6 8 17 — 48
Emporia: Christensen 2, Adams 11, Chapman 8, Breshears 9, Tovar 6, Snyder 3.
Goddard: Sullivan 17, Clark 2, Vang 4, Kad. Hackerott 14, Nunez 11.
