A man sentenced to life in prison for first and second-degree murder has appealed his case to the Kansas Supreme Court.
Devawn Mitchell, 25, was sentenced to life plus 39 months by Lyon County Judge W. Lee Fowler in May 22, four months after he was found guilty of first and second-degree murder during a January 2022 bench trial.
Mitchell was convicted of leading officers on a series of chases across Emporia on March 18, 2021. It led to a collision with a pickup truck at close to 100 miles per hour. Steven Henry of Emporia, who was inside the pickup, was killed.
Under the sentence, Mitchell would be eligible for parole after about 46 years. But he received an additional 39-month sentence to be served after that for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and use of a deadly weapon.
The sentence also requires Mitchell to pay $12,062.55 in restitution.
Fowler noted in his sentence that Mitchell was under community supervision when the chase occurred. Mitchell left the El Dorado state prison one day earlier, after serving 10 months for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Mitchell’s mental health was a concern throughout the trial process. There was talk about using a mental illness defense, but that was withdrawn.
Mitchell then went back and forth between wanting a jury and bench trial several times. His sentencing was delayed while he was examined by CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness for several weeks.
According to the Kansas Supreme Court, Mitchell's appeal hinges on whether the district court erred in 1) finding Mitchell was competent to stand trial when the only expert testimony was Mitchell could be competent if he received coaching and support, and the record contains no evidence Mitchell received coaching and support at trial or during other critical stages; 2) failing to obtain a mental health evaluation prior to sentencing pursuant to Kansas state statute; and 3) applying criminal history to a nonbase offense to increase the mandatory minimum sentence imposed in the case.
Appeal No. 125,254: State of Kansas v. Devawn T. Mitchell is set for the stand at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 on the third floor of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.